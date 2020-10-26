Both MG cross country teams off to regionals

Back at full health, the Mount Gilead cross country teams both won district titles on Saturday to send their teams off to the regional meets, to be held at Pickerington North on Saturday.

The boys’ team won the first Division III race with 39 points, while Grandview Heights had 65. Northmor also advanced to districts with 74 points, good for third place; while Cardington took fifth with 122.

Competing in the first of two Division III girls’ races, Mount Gilead easily won with 24 points. Second-place Northridge had 51.

The second Division III girls’ race saw Cardington finish third with 88 points to advance to regionals. Northmor missed moving on by one spot, finishing fourth with 116.

All Division III races were held Friday afternoon, while the Division II and I races took place Saturday morning.

Michael Snopik led the Indians by running second in 17:01.1. Eric Mowery finished sixth in 17:49.6 and Brett Shipman claimed seventh in 17:56.3. Reed Supplee placed 11th in 18:14.7, while Parker Bartlett took 13th in 18:18.3. Ethan Kemp was 26th in 19:36.1 and Seamus Walsh finished 33rd in 19:57.7 to round out the team’s runners.

In their girls’ race, MG had the top three runners. Allison Johnson won with a time of 19:00.4, while Emily Hanft finished second in 20:22.6 and Michaela McGill took third in 20:27.1. Olivia Millisor was ninth in 21:59.8 and Selia Shipman took 14th in 23:18.5. Kamry Grandstaff placed 18th in 24:04.1, while Karley Wallace finished 27th in 25:23.5.

Northmor’s boys’ team advanced to regionals. Ryan Lehman finished eighth with a time of 18:06.1 to pace the Golden Knights. Lucas Weaver ran 14th in 18:31.1, Connor Radojcsics finished 16th in 18:45.7, Griffin Healea took 17th in 18:53.7 and Kooper Keen claimed 19th in 18:56.4. Also, T.J. Diehl finished 28th in 19:40.1 and Bryce Cooper ran 36th in 20:03.7.

The Lady Knights were led by Julia Kanagy, who ran 16th in 21:57.4. Lauren Johnson placed 19th in 22:16.1 and Riley Johnson took 20th in 22:19.1. Kristie Wright placed 39th in 22:46.2, Emilee Jordan took 41st in 23:57.6, Maddison Yaussy claimed 44th in 24:27.5 and Olivia Goodson took 53rd in 25:29.6.

Leading the Cardington girls to their regional birth was Louie Hallabrin, who ran second in 19:48.6. Morgan White took 10th in 21:09.1 and Gracie Meade finished 15th in 21:32.7. Hazel Jolliff placed 31st in 23:11.6 and Mikayla Linkous finished 46th in 24:37.3. Also, Madison Brehm was 61st in 26:59.4 and Marlo Young ran 54th in 27:46.3.

For Cardington’s boys’ team, Mason White moved on to regionals by finishing fourth overall in 17:09.4. Mike Rose ran 18th in 18:55.9 and Kaleb Meade finished 20th in 19:03.7. Austin Henthorn ran 37th in 20:05.3 and Devin Gheen placed 43rd in 21:05.8. Ryan Clinger claimed 55th in 23:24, while James Hallabrin placed 57th in 23:53.5.

Highland competed in the Division II races, with the boys’ squad moving on, as well as one girl runner.

The boys’ team finished third with 83 points in their race, narrowing edging out Columbus Academy and their 85 points for the final qualifying spot.

Hunter Bolton took third place in 16:47.6, while Joel Roberts finished fourth in 16:54.3. Aaron Gannon finished 20th in 17:52.2 and Caleb Wetzel placed 23rd in 17:59.1. Grath Garee ran 35th in 18:43.5, Tucker Tague took 37th in 19:00.7 and Kaden Miller was 38th in 19:02.

The girls’ team finished fourth with 119 points, but Camberly Schade moved on to the regional meet by placing fifth in 19:49.6. Mia White finished 16th in 20:29.9 and Lauren Garber took 24th in 21:28.7. Jade Disbennett claimed 27th in 21:33.7, while Hannah Wagner was 49th in 25:09, Greer Orr took 54th in 26:36.1 and Madison Howard finished 55th in 26:49.2.

