Northmor, Cardington VB off to districts

The Northmor volleyball advanced through the first two rounds of the playoffs last week, even if they only played one match to do so.

The Golden Knights were originally scheduled to host Harvest Prep in their sectional opener on Thursday, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns involving the Franklin County school.

That advanced Northmor to Saturday, when the team hosted Delaware Christian and claimed a hard-fought three-set win. Scores were 26-24, 25-15 and 25-22.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington moved from sectionals to districts after claiming their third win of the year over Centerburg on Saturday. All three sets were won by a 25-18 score.

Audrey Brininger finished with 19 kills and seven digs and Izzy Wickline tallied 14 kills and two blocks. Ashlee Tharp also had two blocks in the match. Liz Long had 18 digs and Cadie Long added 12, while Kyleigh Bonnette finished with eight digs and 40 assists.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell at Bishop Ready on Saturday in sectional volleyball.

Scores of the match were 25-12, 25-12 and 25-5, as Ready pulled off the sweep to end the MG season.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

