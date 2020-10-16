Highland VB perfect in league again

Highland finished their tenure in the KMAC for volleyball with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 win over host Northmor Thursday.

In four years in the KMAC before returning to the MOAC next year, the Lady Scots were able to boast a 56-0 record. Between both leagues, this is the team’s eighth straight undefeated league championship.

The first two sets were both closely contested for a good chunk of the way. Highland led by a slim 14-12 margin in the first game before three aces by Ashlynn Belcher helped them get some breathing room and Cassady Sagar added three kills to help the team win it.

In the second set, the score was 11-9 when Belcher got three aces. Abby Eusey added one ace and Kendall Stover had three more, while Makenna Belcher finished with three kills to end the set. Four more aces from Ashlynn Belcher staked the team to a 7-1 lead in the third set. The team would pull away to lead 22-7 before winning, with Zoya Winkelfoos adding three aces down the stretch.

Ashlynn Belcher finished with 11 aces and four kills for the Scots, while Makenna Belcher had 10 kills and five aces and Stover finished with 10 kills and three aces. Winkelfoos tallied five aces, Sagar had five kills and Eusey tallied four kills and two blocks.

On Tuesday, Highland beat Danville by scores of 25-11, 25-7 and 25-5.

Winkelfoos finished with seven aces, while Makenna Belcher had 13 kills and Stover added nine kills. Eusey had four aces and four kills and Sagar finished with nine kills. Also, Ashlynn Belcher had five kills, Emma West added four kills and Brylinn Tuggle was cited for playing great defense.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS