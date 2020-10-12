Tournament draws set

Tournament draws for volleyball, soccer and cross country were set by the Central District on Sunday. In both volleyball and soccer this year, the higher-seeded team will host games throughout sectionals and districts, with no neutral site games being held in those competitions.

For volleyball, in Division II, Highland got the second seed. They will host Utica on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. to open their tournament. Cardington and Mount Gilead both play in Division III. As the third seed, Cardington will host KIPP Columbus on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. in their first contest. Mount Gilead will open their tournament by traveling to Bishop Ready on Saturday, Oct. 24, for a 2:30 p.m. contest. Northmor earned the top seed in Division IV and will open by hosting Harvest Prep on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 6 p.m.

Highland’s girls’ soccer team earned its first-ever home playoff game. They will host Licking Valley on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 3 p.m. The boys’ team will travel to Bishop Watterson to play on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

For this year, cross country, which is hosted by Hilliard Darby High School, will take place on two days — Friday, Oct. 23, for Division III and Saturday, Oct. 24, for Divisions I and II.

Following are the times and dates for local teams to compete: Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor boys, 3 p.m., Oct. 23; Mount Gilead girls, 4:30 p.m., Oct. 23; Cardington and Northmor girls, 5:15 p.m., Oct. 23; Highland boys, 9 a.m., Oct. 24; Highland girls, 11:15 a.m., Oct. 24.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.