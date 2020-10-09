Pirates, Scots win Thursday volleyball matches

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington’s volleyball team improved to 14-5 on Thursday with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 win over East Knox.

Leading the way for the team was Izzy Wickline, who finished with 10 kills, six aces and four total blocks. Head coach Ryan Treese also credited Emalee Artz for stepping up and adding six kills, saying, “We were able to do some different things with the line-up and still have success.”

Highland Scots

Highland clinched a tie for the KMAC volleyball title with a 25-15, 25-2, 25-10 win at Centerburg Thursday.

The Scots trailed 12-9 in the first set, but finished the match on a 66-15 run to earn the win. Kendall Stover tallied 13 kills and three aces in the match, while Makenna Belcher finished with seven kills and three aces. Ashlynn Belcher added five kills and two aces and Abby Eusey picked up four kills, two aces and two blocks. Also, Cassady Sagar had four kills and two blocks, Emma West tallied three kills and two blocks, Zoya Winkelfoos finished with two aces and 16 assists and Brylinn Tuggle had 10 digs.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS