Highland girls’ soccer back on winning track

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls’ soccer team got back on the winning track Tuesday night when they traveled to Licking Heights and picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Licking Heights took an early 1-0 lead, but the Scots tied things up by halftime on a goal by Destiny Carpenter. There would be no further scoring until Highland got a penalty kick goal by Emma Hinkle with 5:35 remaining in regulation to give her team the win. Kayley Smith had a 13-save game in goal for Highland, who improved to 8-4-1 with the win.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS