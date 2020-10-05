Highland edged on road by Watkins Memorial

By Rob Hamilton

Highland suffered their first volleyball loss of the year on Saturday when they traveled to 17-1 Division I Watkins Memorial and fell in four sets.

In the 26-28, 19-25, 25-23, 25-27 decision, Highland led 15-8 in the first set and had two set points at 25-24 and 26-25 before losing. Ashlynn Belcher had five kills in the set, while Kendall Stover added three. In the second set, Stover finished with three kills and both Ashlynn and Makenna Belcher had two each.

In the third, the Scots battled back from a 16-13 deficit to earn the win. The two teams battled back-and-forth for the lead in the fourth before Watkins wound up on top at the end.

Makenna Belcher finished with 16 kills, while Kendall Stover contributed 14. Both players also had three aces. Both Abby Eusey and Ashlynn Belcher tallied eight kills and Zoya Winkelfoos added four aces.

