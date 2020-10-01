MG cross country teams both win at Fredericktown

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead cross country teams both had big days on Tuesday when they traveled to Fredericktown for the Denny Stevens Invitational.

Both Indian teams took first place in the meet. The girls won in dominating fashion with 54 points to Fredericktown’s 125 in their 15-team race, while the boys’ team edged the Freddies by a 45-51 margin in a 17-team competition.

Allison Johnson won the race for the Lady Indians with a time of 17:47.63. According to her coach, Jake Hayes, Johnson, who committed to Penn State, ran the fastest time in the state for all divisions with that effort.

She was followed by Emily Hanft, who was second in 18:59.73, while Michaela McGill placed fit in 19:33.58 and Olivia Millisor claimed eighth in 20:17.31. Selia Shipman was 39th in 22:35.77, Kamry Grandstaff placed 46th in 22:48.9 and Karley Wallace took 58th in 23:36.4.

Also running in the race was Highland, who took 14th place. Mia White paced the Scots by running 19th in 20:57.4. Hannah Wagner ran 80th in 24:30.88, while Kelsea Whisman placed 83rd in 25:07.2. Also, Madison Howard claimed 94th in 26:45.63 and Greer Orr ran 98th in 27:00.74.

In the boys’ race, Mount Gilead was led by Michael Snopik, who took second place in 16:18.92. Eric Mowery was fifth in 16:31.47, while Brett Shipman placed sixth in 16:38.1 and Reed Supplee claimed seventh in 16:47.31. Ethan Kemp finished 26th in 17:36.98, Parker Bartlett took 36th in 17:55.79 and Seamus Walsh claimed 83rd place in 19:35.94.

The Highland Scots finished seventh in the meet, with Joel Roberts finishing in eighth place with a time of 16:48.93. Hunter Bolton claimed 12th in 17:04.34 and Caleb Wetzel ran 40thi n 18:15.35. Corban Benedict took 57th in 18:50.43 and Grath Garee claimed 76th in 19:21.65. Also, Tucker Tague placed 78th in 19:29.16 and Russell Martin finished 95th in 20:16.19.

