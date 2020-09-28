Highland VB keeps winning

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland picked up another league win on Thursday when they traveled to East Knox and walked away with a 25-2, 25-15, 25-13 win over the Bulldogs.

Kendall Stover finished with 12 kills in the match, while Makenna Belcher had six kills and four aces. Ashlynn Belcher added four kills and four aces and Abby Eusey had seven kills and two aces. Also, Emma West tallied six kills.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS