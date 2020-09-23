Highland spikers beat Northmor

By Rob Hamilton

Highland remained perfect on the season, improving to 13-0 overall and 7-0 in KMAC play, after defeating visiting Northmor by scores of 25-16, 25-6 and 25-11 Tuesday.

Emma West finished with three aces and four kills, and also led an 11-point run in the second set that put it out of reach. Makenna Belcher had 11 kills and Kendall Stover finished with 10 kills and two aces. Abby Eusey had eight kills, Ashlynn Belcher added seven and Cassady Sagar had five. Also, Zoya Winkelfoos picked up three kills.

