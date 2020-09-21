Highland soccer squads earn wins

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland boys’ soccer team was at Harding on Wednesday and picked up a 4-1 win.

While the team trailed 1-0 at the half, they were able to control the action in the second half to claim the win. Xaiver Privette tied the game with a goal eight minutes into the period and Aiden Ward gave the Scots the lead six minutes later. Insurance goals were provided by Zane Sheets and Colton Gustafson.

Both teams earned home wins over Lakewood on Saturday.

The boys finished on top by a 6-0 margin, scoring four in the first half and added two more scores in the second.

Austin Smith scored the team’s first two goals and both Aiden Ward and Hayden Styer added goals.

In the second half, Smith scored again and Caleb Hunter also tallied a goal. The team’s seniors — Jordan Brooks, Thomas Cruz, Colton Gustafson, Xaiver Privette and Austin Smith — also were recognized for their contributions.

The girls’ team won a defensive battle with Lakewood, scoring once in the second half to claim a 1-0 decision.

Jade Disbennett scored her fifth goal of the season to help her team improve to 4-3-1. Kayley Smith earned her first shutout of the season in goal and the team’s defense was cited for allowing the Scots to have a 15-2 edge in shot attempts.

The team also honored seniors Alicia Hand, Cori Milburn, Mary Thomas and Peyton Carpenter that day.

