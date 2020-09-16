Lady Scots pick up win over Centerburg

By Rob Hamilton

On Tuesday, Highland cruised past Centerburg by scores of 25-7, 25-12 and 25-8 on a night where the team honored seniors Makenna Belcher, Abby Eusey and Cassady Sagar.

All three contributed to the win, as Belcher had eight kills and four aces, Eusey finished with six kills and four aces and Sagar contributed four kills. Also, Kendall Stover had nine kills, Ashlynn Belcher tallied seven kills and Zoya Winkelfoos finished with three aces.

