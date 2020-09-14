Third KMAC golf meet held

By Rob Hamilton
The KMAC held its third league golf meet on Saturday, with Centerburg winning with a score of 346.
Fredericktown was second with a team total of 388 and Highland had the top Morrow County finish in third place with 399 shots. Following were East Knox (400), Cardington (441), Northmor (450) and Mount Gilead (487).
Dalton Hall of Centerburg and Will Streby of Fredericktown shared medalist honors with scores of 84. Following are the results for the meet.
Centerburg — 346
Dalton Hall, 84
Levi Houck, 86
Mick Mead, 86
Dallas Cornett, 90
Reed Compton, 95
Landon Griffith, 96
Fredericktown — 388
Will Streby, 84
Ian Muka, 95
Brady Lester, 103
Alex Spaulding, 106
Tristen Werner, 127
Micah Bressi, 159
Highland — 399
Emerson Grassbaugh, 94
Drew Santo, 96
Luke Cain, 101
Owen Mott, 108
Garrett Fitzpatrick, 122
Bryce Rinehart, 125
East Knox — 400
Ryan Morton, 90
Dylan Reed, 100
Landon Spearman, 104
Aidric Bocock, 106
Aiden Keirns, 136
Cardington — 441
Silas Horton, 102
Eric Hamilton, 108
Brad West, 113
Tyler Kintz, 118
A.J. Hall, 119
Devonn Howard, 135
Northmor — 450
Grant Bentley, 87
Ethan Branch, 96
Preston Harbolt, 132
Logan Mariotti, 135
Ryan Diehl, 147
Mount Gilead — 487
Steven Street, 88
Graham Sherbourne, 98
Madison Hersey, 133
Rusten Benson, 168
Highland Scots
Highland added a win over East Knox on Thursday, taking a 176-202 decision.
Santo was match medalist with a 40, while Grassbaugh shot 42 and both Mott and Cain added rounds of 47. Also, Rinehart and Fitzpatrick both shot 48.
