Third KMAC golf meet held

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The KMAC held its third league golf meet on Saturday, with Centerburg winning with a score of 346.

Fredericktown was second with a team total of 388 and Highland had the top Morrow County finish in third place with 399 shots. Following were East Knox (400), Cardington (441), Northmor (450) and Mount Gilead (487).

Dalton Hall of Centerburg and Will Streby of Fredericktown shared medalist honors with scores of 84. Following are the results for the meet.

Centerburg — 346

Dalton Hall, 84

Levi Houck, 86

Mick Mead, 86

Dallas Cornett, 90

Reed Compton, 95

Landon Griffith, 96

Fredericktown — 388

Will Streby, 84

Ian Muka, 95

Brady Lester, 103

Alex Spaulding, 106

Tristen Werner, 127

Micah Bressi, 159

Highland — 399

Emerson Grassbaugh, 94

Drew Santo, 96

Luke Cain, 101

Owen Mott, 108

Garrett Fitzpatrick, 122

Bryce Rinehart, 125

East Knox — 400

Ryan Morton, 90

Dylan Reed, 100

Landon Spearman, 104

Aidric Bocock, 106

Aiden Keirns, 136

Cardington — 441

Silas Horton, 102

Eric Hamilton, 108

Brad West, 113

Tyler Kintz, 118

A.J. Hall, 119

Devonn Howard, 135

Northmor — 450

Grant Bentley, 87

Ethan Branch, 96

Preston Harbolt, 132

Logan Mariotti, 135

Ryan Diehl, 147

Mount Gilead — 487

Steven Street, 88

Graham Sherbourne, 98

Madison Hersey, 133

Rusten Benson, 168

Highland Scots

Highland added a win over East Knox on Thursday, taking a 176-202 decision.

Santo was match medalist with a 40, while Grassbaugh shot 42 and both Mott and Cain added rounds of 47. Also, Rinehart and Fitzpatrick both shot 48.

