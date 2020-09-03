Highland girls outscore Franklin Heights

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls added a second win during the week when they traveled to Franklin Heights on Wednesday and came away with a 14-3 win.

The Scots trailed 1-0 early in the game, but finished the opening half with eight straight goals to take a commanding lead. They would outscore their opponents 6-2 in the second half to put the finishing touches on their win.

Seven different players scored for Highland, with Jade Disbennett finishing with four goals. Emma Hinkle, Izzy Arnett-Tomasek, Jada Mullins and Destiny Carpenter all had two goals, while Cori Milburn and Peyton Carpenter scored once.

