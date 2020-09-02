Highland opens week with two VB wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland opened its week with a pair of volleyball wins.

On Monday, the Scots cruised past Buckeye Valley to win by scores of 25-7, 25-7 and 25-14. Kendall Stover finished with 18 kills and two blocks, while Makenna Belcher finished with nine kills and two aces. Both Ashlynn Belcher and Abby Eusey had six kills, with Belcher added a pair of aces and Eusey contributing two blocks. Also, Cassady Sager finished with five kills and Emma West added two.

On Tuesday, Highland hosted defending Division I state champions St. Francis DeSales and earned a hard-fought 25-21, 29-27, 25-21 decision. Both Makenna Belcher and Stover had 12 kills in the win. Ashlynn Belcher and Sagar finished with five kills and West finished with four blocks and two aces.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS