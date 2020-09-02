Highland golfers get pair of wins

By Rob Hamilton

On Tuesday, the Highland golf team topped Northmor 176-194 at Twin Lakes.

The Scots were led by Drew Santo and his round of 39. Emerson Grassbaugh shot 40 and Owen Mott scored 48. Both Luke Cain and Garrett Fitzpatrick shot 49 and Bryce Rinehart rounded out the team by shooting 50.

Northmor was paced by match medalist Grant Bentley, who scored 38. Logan Mariotti added a score of 48 and both Ethan Branch and Preston Harbolt shot 54. Rounding out the team were Ryan Diehl (59) and Braelyn Ingles (64).

The Scots also won on Monday, as they edged Fredericktown by a 179-184 margin.

Grassbaugh led the team by shooting 40, while Cain finished with a round of 45 and both Santo and Rinehart shot 47. Mott scored 48 and Fitzpatrick had a round of 49.

