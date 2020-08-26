Highland’s soccer season begins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland boys’ soccer team earned a 7-1 decision in a season-opening contest that was ended by lightning on Monday.

The score was 5-1 at the intermission after a goal-scoring onslaught by the Scots. Austin Smith finished with three goals in the half, while both Xavier Privette and Aiden Ward added goals. Dylan Thomas and Zane Sheets both added second-half goals before weather ended the match.

The girls’ team tied Mansfield Senior 1-1 in their match.

Emma Hinkle scored for the Scots in the opening half, but the Tygers were able to tie the score before intermission and neither team could break the tie in the second half.

