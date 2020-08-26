Highland, Cardington golfers compete with Centerburg

By Rob Hamilton

On Monday, Highland, Cardington and Centerburg competed against each other at Wyandot Golf Course.

Centerburg wound up claiming a pair of wins by shooting 168 on the day, while Highland scored 173 and Cardington tallied 234 shots. Mick Mead of Centerburg and Owen Mott of Highland both shot 40 to claim medalist honors.

After Mott’s 40, both Emerson Grassbaugh and Drew Santo tallied rounds of 41. Bryce Rinehart scored 51, Garrett Fitzpatrick had a round of 54 and Luke Cain scored 58 to round out the varsity.

Cardington was led by A.J. Hall’s round of 55. Eric Hamilton shot 57 and Silas Horton followed by tallied 58 shots. Also golfing were Brad West (64), Tyler Kintz (65) and Devonn Howard (71).

