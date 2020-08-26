Northmor, Highland split Monday triangular

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor and Highland claimed tri-meet wins in cross country on Monday when the Golden Knights hosted Highland and Buckeye Central.

They took the girls’ meet with 23 points, while Buckeye Central had 52 and Highland scored 55.

Northmor was led by Julia Kanagy, who won the race in 23:25.24. Riley Johnson was second in 23:27.67, while Lauren Johnson took third in 23:31.11. Emilee Jordan ran seventh in 24:53.58 and Olivia Goodson took 10th in 25:28.9. Maddison Yaussy finished 11th in 25:59.47 and Kristie Wright ran 12th in 26:14.58 to round out the team’s top seven.

Also, Kinsey Hale was 13th, Haley Dille was 16th, Sydney Kelley was 18th, Hannah Kanagy was 20th and Kelbie McDonald was 30th.

For Highland, Lauren Garber ran fourth in 23:40.94 and Mia White took fifth in 23:49.83. Hannah Wagner placed 15th in 28:44.66, while Greer Orr ran 17th in 29:18.11 and Kelsea Whisman took 21st in 30:37.74. Shelby Conley claimed 22nd in 31:44.77 and Madison Howard placed 25th in 34:22.49.

Also, Juli Ward was 27th and Ellie Pruett was 29th.

Highland won the boys’ meet with 21 points, while Northmor had 38 and Buckeye Central was third with 83.

Hunter Bolton won the race for the Scots with a time of 17:59.95. Joel Roberts was second in 18:26.16, Aaron Gannon took fifth in 20:04.15 and Kaden Miller placed sixth in 20:16.55. Corban Benedict took eighth in 20:26.32, while Grath Garee was 10th in 20:29.66 and Caleb Wetzel placed 11th in 20:51.14.

Also, Tucker Tague was 13th, Russell Martin was 23rd, Andrew Ward was 24th, Daniel Grandstaff was 25th, Matthew Gaylord was 28th and Harken Peck was 33rd.

Northmor’s top runner was Ryan Lehman, who was third in 19:48.77. Lucas Weaver followed in fourth with a time of 19:55.93. Bryce Cooper took ninth in 20:28.64, Connor Radojcsics ran 12th in 21:30.08 and T.J. Diehl finished 14th in 21:45. Kooper Keen claimed 15th in 21:46.55 and Jed Adams took 18th in 22:32.04.

Also, Griffin Healea was 19th, Dylan Amens was 21st and Tyler Parsons was 32nd.

