Highland golf fourth at MG Invite

Highalnd finished fourth in the 11-team Mount Gilead Invitational golf match held Saturday.

Pleasant won the event with a team score of 326, while Centerburg followed with 332 and Harding was third with 346. The Scots tallied 353 shots to finish in fourth place. Of other Morrow County teams, Northmor was eighth with 407 shots and Cardington took 11th with 466. Mount Gilead didn’t have a full team.

The match medalist was Pleasant’s Mason Rinehart, who shot 77 on the day to beat Harding’s Jacob Beaschler by two shots. Four other golfers shot 80 to tie for third. A total of 56 participants were in the field.

Emerson Grassbaugh led the Scots with a round of 84, while both Drew Santo and Bryce Rinehart scored 88. Owen Mott shot 93 and Luke Cain scored 101.

For Northmor, Grant Bentley scored 83 to lead the way. Ethan Branch had a total of 93 shots, while Preston Harbolt scored 106. Also Logan Mariotti had a round of 125 and Ryan Diehl finished with a score of 140.

Cardington’s A.J. Hall shot 110 and Eric Hamilton followed with a score of 113. Bradley West shot 117 and both Silas Horton and Tyler Kintz shot 126.

Mount Gilead’s Steven Street finished with 80 shots, which tied for third place in the individual standings, while Graham Sherbourne scored 123 and Maddison Hursey finished with a score of 133.

