Ohio outdoor expo canceled

As a result of the escalation of COVID-19, Ohio Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo, Bonnier Events has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo presented by Suzuki KingQuad, scheduled for Aug. 28-30 in Columbus.

We are cancelling due to our concerns over the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Ohio. The safety and health of our Exhibitors, Attendees and Employees is paramount to us and we don’t feel as though moving forward at this time is the correct thing to do.

Those who purchased tickets in advance online will automatically receive a refund within two weeks.

Save the date, as next year’s Expo will be March 19-21, 2021 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus.

The Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo presented by Suzuki KingQuad appreciates your patience and support as we work through this unprecedented situation. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.

Information received from Bonnier Events.

