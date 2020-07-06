HOJGA finishes fourth tournament

In the fourth Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament, hosted by Kenton’s Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course, both Galion’s Spencer Keller and Elgin’s Isaac Dillon won their second outing of the summer season.

Keller shot 69 to win the 16-18 age group. Mount Gilead’s Mallory Graham shot 72 to finish in second place. In the 13-15 age group, Dillon had a winning round of 74. Mount Gilead’s Grant Bentley finished in a three-way tie for third place by shooting 85. The winner of the 12-and-under class was Anderson Reiser of Marysville. He shot 50 over nine holes.

Following are the complete results of the Kenton tournament.

16-18 age group

Spencer Keller, 69

Mallory Graham, 72

Jacob Beaschler, 74

Alexander Crowe, 77

Alex Pratt, 77

Nathan Stewart, 80

Max Longwell, 81

Tyler Booker, 84

Mason Rinehart, 84

Andrew Crowe, 87

Lucas Hites, 88

Nathan Newell, 88

Gavin Lester, 93

Tara Murphy, 96

Haiden Gruber, 98

Hunter Yancey, 98

Matthew Homberg, 106

13-15 age group

Isaac Dillon, 74

Nicholas McMullen, 76

Grant Bentley, 85

Chase Brackenridge, 85

Thomas Kaufman, 85

Brock Montgomery, 86

Logan Keller, 87

Nathan Barre, 89

Kael Margraf, 89

Kaden Ottley, 94

Maura Murphy, 95

Liv Gier, 98

Henry Terry, 99

Michael Farley, 102

Rayma Smith, 103

Jordyn Alspach, 104

Sam Reynolds, 104

Lucy Myers, 111

Tayden Peck, 116

Carson Stroupe, 119

Brady Keller, 143

Alex Schultz, 145

12-and-under age group

Anderson Reiser, 50

Paiton Allen, 53

William Reiser, 53

Thomas Ottery, 56

Alex Yancey, 58

Britton Pottkotter, 59

Grayson Keller, 60

Kolton Crider, 63

Grady Wisecup, 66

Weston Ottery, 68

Jenson Stover, 68

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS