Mid-Ohio IndyCar event moved one week earlier

IndyCar announced earlier today that The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course originally set for Aug. 14-16, 2020, has been moved to one week earlier on the calendar to Aug. 7-9, 2020.

This shift is in support of the NTT IndyCar Series’ efforts to run as many of its points championship races as possible in 2020. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course moving up its date also opens up the summer calendar further for the Indianapolis 500 to run on August 23, 2020.

This rescheduled date is subject to the ongoing guidance and mandates of national, state and local authorities regarding public gatherings. The health and safety of all associated with this event will remain the priority of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Previously purchased tickets to The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be valid and honored on the rescheduled dates of Aug. 7-9, 2020. Email info@midohio.com for any questions on ticket purchases and additional information.