MG boys lose at Africentric on Friday

For one quarter, Mount Gilead played right with host Africentric in their Friday evening sectional basketball game.

However, the Nubians blew open the game with a big second quarter and didn’t look back in claiming a 78-39 decision. The score was only 19-18 in favor of Africentric eight minutes into the contest, but MG was outscored 32-4 in the second period to fall behind 51-22 at the intermission. Africentric took an 18-8 advantage in the third quarter before both team scored nine in the fourth.

For the Indians, Nathan Rogers led the way with 13 points, while Jackson Huffer finished with nine.

