Regional girls basketball pairings; Buckeye Central, Cardington, Willard, Danville still alive

Division I

Region 1 – Canton

Rocky River Magnificat (19-6) vs. Eastlake North (22-3) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

Canton GlenOak (17-7) vs. No. 9 Stow-Munroe Falls (22-2) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 2 – Norwalk

Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-5) vs. Perrysburg (19-6) at Norwalk High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 7 Toledo Notre Dame Academy (20-3) vs. Westlake (22-3) at Norwalk High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Norwalk High School, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Region 3 – Westerville

No. 2 Newark (26-2) vs. Gahanna Lincoln (20-6) at Otterbein University, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

Pickerington Central (21-6) vs. Reynoldsburg (18-7) at Otterbein University, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Otterbein University, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 4 – Kettering

No. 3 Kettering Fairmont (24-2) vs. Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (20-5) at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Springboro (22-2) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (24-1) at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Princeton High School, Saturday, 12 p.m.

Division I State Semifinals and Championship

Region 3 vs. Region 1, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 6 p.m.

Region 4 vs. Region 2, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., March 14 at OSU St. John Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5 – Barberton

No. 6 Shaker Heights Laurel (22-3) vs. Norton (18-6) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 7 Beloit West Branch (22-3) vs. Perry (20-5) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 6 – Ada/Mansfield

No. 3 Napoleon (24-0) vs. Rossford (13-8) at Ohio Northern University, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Bay Village Bay (19-6) vs. Willard (21-4) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Mansfield Senior High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 7 – Zanesville

No. 1 Circleville (26-0) vs. Hebron Lakewood (20-7) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 5 Thornville Sheridan (23-2) vs. No. 8 Dresden Tri-Valley (20-3) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Zanesville High School, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 8 – Springfield

No. 9 Plain City Johnathan Alder (22-3) vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (19-7) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

Dayton Carroll (21-5) vs. Germantown Valley View (22-3) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Division II State Semifinals and Championship

Region 8 vs. Region 5, Thurs., March 12 at OSU St. John Arena, 1 p.m.

Region 7 vs. Region 6, Thurs., March 12 at OSU St. John Arena, 3 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., March 14 at OSU St. John Arena, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Region 9 – Cuyahoga Falls

Canfield South Range (19-6) vs. Warren Champion (21-4) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Massillon Tuslaw (22-3) vs. No. 4 Elyria Catholic (24-1) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 10 – Lexington/Ada

No. 2 Columbus Africentric (19-4) vs. No. 3 Castalia Margaretta (24-1) at Lexington High School, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Millbury Lake (13-11) vs. No. 7 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1) at Ohio Northern University, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lexington High School, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Region 11 – Logan

No. 6 Cardington-Lincoln (24-1) vs. No. 1 Berlin Hiland (25-1) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Winchester Eastern (24-2) vs. Seaman North Adams (21-4) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Logan High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 12 – Springfield

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (20-6) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (21-3) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.

Versailles (18-8) vs. Anna (20-6) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Division III State Semifinals and Championship

Region 9 vs. Region 11, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 1 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 12, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 3 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., March 14 at OSU St. John Arena, 5:15 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13 – Massillon

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (20-6) vs. No. 7 Dalton (22-3) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.

McDonald (22-2) vs. New Washington Buckeye Central (20-5) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Massillon Perry High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 14 – Elida

Tie No. 6 Toledo Christian (18-3) vs. No. 8 Minster (17-5) at Elida High School, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.

Haviland Wayne Trace (21-4) vs. Kalida (19-7) at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 15 – Jackson/Pickerington

No. 9 Peebles (21-3) vs. No. 2 Portsmouth Notre Dame (23-2) at Jackson High School, Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Sugar Grove Berne Union (25-1) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (23-2) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Pickerington North, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Region 16 – Vandalia

No. 1 Fort Loramie (24-0) vs. Danville (17-7) at Butler High School, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.

No. 3 New Madison Tri-Village (23-1) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati Country Day (25-2) at Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Butler High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Division IV State Semifinals and Championship

Region 13 vs. Region 16, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 6 p.m.

Region 15 vs. Region 14, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 8 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., March 14 at OSU St. John Arena, 2:00 p.m.