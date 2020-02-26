All-district basketball teams named

After coaching the Mount Gilead girls’ basketball team to a 16-6 record, coach Bob Scott was named the Central District Coach of the Year for Division III. Those 16 wins were the most in program history.

He was joined by three of his players on the all-district team. Senior Madison Fitzpatrick was a first-team pick in Division III after averaging 19.6 points per game. Junior Holly Gompf tallied 14.4 points per game in earning third-team recognition, while senior Dakota Shipman got honorable mention.

Also in Division III, Cardington had a pair of seniors honored. Senior Casey Bertke picked up 21.1 points per game in being named to the first team, while Hannah Wickline finished with 13 an outing in being named to the second team.

Northmor sophomore Lexi Wenger was named to the first team in Division IV after tallying 15.4 points per game. Senior Juliana Ditullio was named honorable mention.

In Division II, senior Madison Cecil tallied 17.9 points per game and was named to the second team. In boys’ basketball,

Northmor had three players earn recognition in Division III. Senior Blake Miller finished with 14.2 points per game and got second-team honors. Seniors Hunter Mariotti and Logan Randolph both got honorable mention.

Also in Division III, junior Jackson Huffer and senior Nate Rogers both picked up honorable mention recognition.

In Division IV, Cardington had a pair of athletes named all-district. Junior Trey Brininger tallied 10.3 points per outing in getting named to the third team, while junior Avery Harper was an honorable recognition pick.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

