MG swimmers at district meet

Just four days after the sectional meet, the Mount Gilead swimmers were back in action at The Ohio State University for the district tournament.

“It was earlier this year due to conflicts with OSU’s swim team, but we are grateful to be able to compete at such a beautiful facility, “said coach Dina Snow. “The girls really gave it their all to qualify for this tournament, so I think they were pretty worn out before the meet. They swam well, but weren’t able to improve on their times.”

The boys rose to the occasion with an 18th place finish out of 34 scoring teams. Joel Conrad scored points in his individual events and made the podium with a 7th place finish in the 50 free. He also placed 14th in the 100 free and set the new school record.

The 200 free relay team of Tyler Knight, Eric Mowery, Michael Snopik and Joel Conrad came in 10th and broke the school record that had stood since 2008. The 400 free relay team of Mowery, Mason Kidwell, Snopik and Conrad, broke their own record that they had set just weeks ago by over 10 seconds. They came in 9th place, narrowly missing a podium spot by just three tenths of a second.

“I was so proud of all of the swimmers for accomplishing so much this year,” exclaimed Snow. “It is a young team, too, so I look forward to more great swims in the future.”

Information received from Dina Snow.

