Hanft advances to state swim meet

Morrow County resident Katie Hanft, who attends Colonel Crawford High School, advanced to the Division II state swim meet after a strong showing in sectionals and districts.

Competing in the sectional meet hosted by Malabar in Mansfield, she advanced to districts in all four events. Districts were held at Bowling Green State University. She reached the podium and placed third in the 200 free with a time of 1:58.73. Also, all three relays qualified for the state meet. Her splits included 24.75 in the 50 free and 55.28 in the 100 free.

Katie Hanft https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_IMG_5504.jpg Katie Hanft Courtesy Photo

Information received from Suzi Hanft.

Information received from Suzi Hanft.