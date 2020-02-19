MG boys win final regular season contest

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Mount Gilead boys’ basketball team concluded their regular season with a 9-13 record after claiming a 65-55 overtime win at Utica.

The Indians needed a big comeback to send the game to an extra session. After leading 7-5 after the opening period, the team was outscored 20-10 in the second to trail 25-17 at the break. They would take a 13-11 advantage in the third and outscore their opponents 20-14 in the fourth to tie the game at 50 and then outscored Utica in overtime by a 15-5 count to earn the win.

Matthew Bland hit three three-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead the team. Carter Kennon scored 14, while Nathan Rogers added 13 and Joel Butterman scored 11.

Highland Scots

A slow start by Highland led to the Scots falling 62-38 at Buckeye Valley in their final regular season game.

Highland, who finished the regular season 2-20, fell into a 21-10 hole after the opening period and watched the Barons expand their lead to a 44-18 margin by the half. While the Scots held a 20-18 edge on the scoreboard in the second half, they were unable to catch up to their hosts.

Jordan Bellamy led Highland with 13 points.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington’s regular season ended with a 9-13 mark after the Pirates fell at home to Newark Catholic by a 91-72 score.

In the high scoring game, the Green Wave led 25-18 after one quarter, but had extended their lead to a 52-31 count by the half. The Pirates outscored them 24-23 in the third and 17-16 in the fourth, but weren’t able to close the gap in the non-conference contest.

Avery Harper’s 21 points led the Pirates, while Nate Hickman finished with 16 and Danny Vaught tallied 13.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS