Northmor gets share of KMAC boys’ basketball title

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Thanks to a 62-37 win at Highland on Friday night combined with a Centerburg loss to Fredericktown, the Northmor Golden Knights boys’ basketball team was able to claim a tie for the KMAC basketball title. Both Northmor and the Trojans finished with an 11-3 mark in league games.

In defeating Highland, the Golden Knights were able to jump in front 24-13 after eight minutes of play. They would increase their advantage to a 39-22 score by halftime and were in front 55-28 entering the final period of play. Highland did outscore their guests 9-7 over the final eight minutes.

Blake Miller led all scorers with 22 points for Northmor. Hunter Mariotti added 15, Logan Randolph hit three three-pointers in adding 12 and Kooper Keen had eight. For Highland, Jordan Bellamy hit five three-point shots and finished with 21 points.

The next night saw Northmor get edged at home by Colonel Crawford in a low-scoring match-up.

In their 40-34 loss, the Golden Knights fell behind 12-9 after the first quarter and trailed 25-16 at the half. While they outscored Colonel Crawford 8-6 in the third quarter and 10-9 in the fourth, they were unable to make up that deficit.

Mariotti led Northmor with 11 points, while Miller scored eight.

