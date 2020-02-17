Bowlers take part in sectionals

The Northmor and Cardington girls’ bowling teams advanced through sectionals to districts on Saturday.

The Lady Golden Knights finished in third place with 3033 pins, while Cardington was seventh with 2913. The top 12 teams in the event advanced. Highland finished 14th with 2585 pins, while Mount Gilead took 24th with 2022 to round out the Morrow County teams.

Kourtney Rinehart led Northmor by bowling a three-game 523 series, good for fourth place overall. Maddie Hoverland added a 446 series, while several other girls competed in either one or two games. The team added a total of 882 pins in the six Baker games.

Four Lady PIrates rolled a full series, with Payton Goodman leading the way with a total of 450 pins. Laney Sherbourne had 444 and Sydnie Wilson added 430. Also, Morgan Lehner had 389. Two girls rolled one or two games and the team finished with 885 pins in the Baker games.

Highland did have a pair of individual qualifiers. Paige Hicks advanced with a total of 454 pins, while Camberly Schade moved on with a three-game series of 408. Faith Stewart’s three games resulted with a total of 373 pins, while Joleigh Burson tallied 327. Two other girls rolled at least one game and the team’s Baker total was 730.

Mount Gilead had a Baker total of 644 pins. Kelsey Kneipp had a three-game total of 299, while Ashleah Levings followed with 297 pins, Mikayla Meyer had 267 and Sam Sellers tallied 259. Two other girls also bowled one or two games for the Indians.

In the boys’ meet, which took place on Friday, the Cardington boys finished seventh to advance to districts. They had 3186 pins. Highland barely missed out on advancing as a team, as they placed 14th with 3042 pins in a meet where the top 12 squads moved on. Northmor was 20th with 2830 and Mount Gilead took 26th with 2265.

For the Pirates, who had a 1028 total in the Baker games, Tyler Kintz led the way with a three-game total of 527. Mike Blake had a total of 458, while Silas Horton scored 412 and Michael Rose finished with 398 pins. Two more bowlers participated in one or two games for the team.

Highland had two bowlers move on as individuals. Tyler Disbennett finished with 501 pins, while Tucker Tague had 460 over his three games. T.J. Taylor barely missed out on advancing with a total of 456 pins, while a number of bowlers saw some action in the meet. The team’s Baker total was 948.

Northmor’s Baker total was 807 pins. The team was led individually by Zach Govoni’s score of 450. Joe Baldinger tallied 437 pins, while Bob Guiler added 401. Also, Tyler Bailey finished with 371 and Wesley Hammond had 364.

Mount Gilead did advance one individual to districts, as Trace Hatfield had a three-game total of 513. Austin Layer’s three-game total was 310, while Austin Swick bowled 301, William West finished with 277 pins and Damien Searls scored 251. The team added a Baker total of 613 pins.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

