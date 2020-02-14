Girls’ basketball teams conclude regular season

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor closed their regular season with a 12-10 record after topping Galion by a 65-36 margin in a Thursday night home game.

Taylor Linkous led the squad with 19 points, while Lexi Wenger finished with 17. Paige Caudill tallied 10 points and Reagan Swihart contributed nine points and eight rebounds. Also, Juliana Ditullio recorded eight assists.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was edged in overtime by Lucas in their final regular season contest by a 51-49 score in overtime to finish the regular season with a 16-5 mark.

The Indians led in the early going, holding a 10-9 advantage after the opening period and being up 21-18 at the half. Lucas battled back to take a 36-35 lead going into the final period of play, but the contest was deadlocked at 48 at the end of regulation. However, the Cubs took a 3-1 edge in the extra session to finish on top in the game.

Highland Scots

Highland closed out their regular season with a 13-9 record after losing their final regular season contest by a 46-37 score at home against Utica.

The Scots only trailed 11-8 after one quarter of play, but were outscored 13-11 in the second period and 13-9 in the third to fall behind by nine points. Both teams scored nine in the fourth quarter to allow that margin to hold up for Utica.

Madison Cecil hit three three-pointers in tallying 19 points. Peyton Carpenter contributed 10.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS