Local girls’ teams earn wins on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Cardington finished its regular season with a 21-1 record, including a 14-0 mark in league games and being ranked sixth in the state in Division III according to the AP, by defeating Olentangy Berlin 53-38.

The Lady Pirates led 15-7 after the first quarter, but watched their hosts battle back within a 22-19 margin at the half. However, Cardington took the third 14-9 and held a 17-10 advantage in the fourth to pull away from their opponents over the final 16 minutes.

Casey Bertke led the team with 19 points, while Mikayla Linkous scored 10 and Hannah Wickline added nine.

Northmor Golden Knights

A big fourth-quarter comeback pushed Northmor past visiting Crestline on Tuesday by a 56-54 score.

The Golden Knights trailed by 10 points entering the quarter and still were behind by six with a minute remaining, but were able to outscore the Bulldogs 24-12 over those final eight minutes to claim the two-point win.

Lexi Wenger scored 18 to lead Northmor, while Taylor Linkous added 12 and Paige Caudill scored six.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead cruised to a non-league win at home against Bucyrus on Tuesday, claiming a 65-35 decision over the Redmen.

MG jumped out to an 18-4 advantage after the first quarter, which they increased to a 38-12 margin by the half. While Bucyrus was only outscored 27-23 in a more competitive second half, the Indians were able to cruise to the win.

Dakota Shipman tallied 20 points to pace Mount Gilead, while Holly Gompf tallied 16 and Madison Fitzpatrick scored 14.

