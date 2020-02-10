Boys’ basketball tournament draws

Local boys’ basketball teams found where they’d be starting their playoff runs on Sunday when the Central District announced tournament brackets.

Northmor received the highest seed of area teams, as they were the eighth-seeded DIvision III squad. They will host the winner of Madison Plains and Fredericktown on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. Also in Division III, Mount Gilead will either host Cristo Ray or travel to Africentric on that same day, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Playing in Division IV, Cardington will visit Delaware Christian on Tuesday, Feb. 25, for a 7 p.m. game. Highland, competing in Division II, will visit second-seeded Heath on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.

