The Central District announced the girls’ basketball tournament draws on Sunday.

Both Division III teams in Morrow County earned top-four seeds, with Cardington gaining the second seed and Mount Gilead being seeded fourth. T

he Lady Pirates will have their first game on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. on their home court against either Grandview Heights or KIPP Columbus. Mount Gilead will also play on Saturday, Feb. 22, but at 1 p.m. They will host sixth-seeded Pleasant.

Northmor earned the eighth seed for Division IV and will open at home against Harvest Prep in a game taking place Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.

In Division II, Highland was seeded 10th and will also play their first game at home. They will take on Bexley on Monday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.

