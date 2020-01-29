Cardington boys win over Northridge

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington boys’ basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to edge host Northridge by a 56-53 margin.

The Pirates led 15-9 after the opening period and 27-25 at the intermission, but were outscored 13-9 in the third to fall behind by a 38-36 score. However, they were able to take a 20-15 edge over the final eight minutes to pick up the decision.

Danny Vaught led the team with 17 points, while Trey Brininger added 13 and Mason White scored eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead boys rallied from a halftime deficit against visiting Crestline, but couldn’t pull off the win in a 70-66 non-league setback on Tuesday.

The Indians trailed 15-11 after eight minutes of play and 28-22 at the half. They would have a strong third quarter to tie things up at 48, but would be outscored 22-18 in the fourth quarter to fall in the contest.

Both Matthew Bland and Jackson Huffer scored 19 in the game, with Bland hitting five three-pointers. Joel Butterman hit three three-pointers in tallying 11 and Nathan Rogers also had 11.

Highland Scots

Highland couldn’t get untracked offensively at home against Licking Valley on Tuesday, falling by a 60-29 margin.

The Scots trailed 21-5 after the first quarter and 35-14 at the half. While they played their opponents more closely in the second half, getting outscored 25-17, they were unable to cut into their deficit.

Branton Howard led the team with six points.

