Highland girls top Ontario Tuesday night

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls’ basketball team picked up a road win against Ontario Tuesday in a non-conference match-up.

In the closely-contested game, Highland led 16-11 after the first quarter and maintained a five-point lead into the half at 27-22. Ontario would trim their deficit to 39-38 by the end of the third quarter, but the Scots took the fourth by a 12-10 count to earn the win.

Madison Cecil’s 20 points led the team, while Brooklyn Baird contributed 12.

