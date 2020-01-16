Local teams all win Wednesday girls’ basketball KMAC contests

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington cruised past visiting Danville on Wednesday night, winning by a 73-30 margin.

The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter and increased that to a 36-13 margin by the half. They would continue to add to their advantage throughout the second half, outscoring their opponents 19-10 in the third and 18-7 in the fourth.

Beth Hardwick tallied 20 points to lead all scorers, while Casey Bertke scored 19 and Hannah Wickline finished with 14.

Mount Gilead Indians

Visiting Mount Gilead had no trouble defeating Centerburg on Wednesday, claiming a 65-36 win over the Trojans.

The score was 19-8 in favor of the Indians after the first quarter and they added to that margin throughout the game. It was 34-19 at the half and 52-32 after three in the contest.

Madison Fitzpatrick led all scorers, finishing with 25 points and connecting three times from long range in the process. Holly Gompf finished with 12 and Dakota Shipman added 10.

Highland Scots

Highland picked up a KMAC win on Wednesday when they hosted Fredericktown and claimed a 69-33 decision.

The Scots controlled the action in the first half, leading 19-3 after the first quarter and 39-10 at the intermission. They would increase their lead to a 53-16 margin going into the final period on their way to picking up the win.

Madison Cecil scored 18 points to be the game’s high scorer. Brooklyn Baird finished with 11 and Gena West tallied eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up a road win the KMAC on Wednesday, as they edged East Knox by a 50-48 margin.

After leading 14-8 after one quarter of play and 29-23 at the half, the Golden Knights were outscored 15-4 in the third to fall behind by five. However, they would rally in the fourth to take a 17-10 advantage over those eight minutes and finish on top in the contest.

Juliana Ditullio hit three three-pointers in leading her team with 13 points. Reagan Swihart also hit three times from long range in adding 12 and added nine rebounds, while Lexi Wenger scored 10 and Taylor Linkous finished with eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS