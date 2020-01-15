MG, Highland drop non-league boys’ games Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead fell into a big hole at Galion on Tuesday night and couldn’t completely climb out of it in falling by a 61-51 margin.

The Tigers dominated the first half, leading 18-5 after the first quarter and 37-16 at the intermission. However, MG took the third by a 16-6 to climb within a 43-32 margin. While they’d get close to Galion in the fourth, they weren’t able to quite get over the hump and wound up falling by 10.

Jackson Huffer’s 18 points led the team, while Joel Butterman finished with 14 and Nathan Rogers tallied eight.

Highland Scots

Ontario gradually pulled away from Highland on Tuesday night, winning their non-league boys’ basketball game by a 62-42 margin.

The Scots only trailed 11-7 after eight minutes of play, but their opponents were able to add to that advantage in each of the three remaining periods. It was 28-17 at the half and 47-35 going into the fourth.

Branton Howard hit three times from three-point range in scoring 11 points. Drew Santo added 10.

