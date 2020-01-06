MG swimmers compete at Kenyon

The MG swimming Indians started out the 2020 competition schedule with the Viking Classic Invitational hosted by Northridge High School at Kenyon College.

According to coach Dina Snow, “This was a huge meet — 24 teams attended, so it was a very long day for our swimmers. I was so pleased with their performances—it isn’t easy to come off of 2 weeks of holiday festivities, food and late nights and still swim fast, but they certainly did! Due to illness and families traveling, MG was down to a roster of 4 boys and 5 girls competing, but the boys finished 10th overall! Swimming is very different from most other sports in that we don’t just go one-on-one within our conference like basketball or football. We were swimming against Granville, Watkins Memorial, Bishop Hartley, Big Walnut and Bexley, to name a few. These are large schools with strong programs, but the kids just went in there and did their best.”

The best part of this meet was that all of the swimmers either achieved a personal best or tried an event they never swam before.

Top finishes and season best times were earned by Joel Conrad, who was 4th in the 200 IM and 5th in the 100 fly; and by Michael Snopik, 3rd in the 50 free and 9th in the 100 free. Also scoring were the the girls 200 medley relay (Taylor Robinson, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch, and Maddie Hack) and 200 free relay (Snopik, Tinch, Hack and Michaela McGill); the boys 200 medley relay (Michael Snopik, Tyler Knight, Joel Conrad and Mason Kidwell), the boys 400 free relay (Snopik, Knight, Conrad and Kidwell); Tyler Knight in the 200 IM; and Cassandra Snopik in the 50 free and 100 breast. Maddie Hack earned a PR in her 200 free and also swam the 100 free for the first time. Taylor Robinson earned PRs in the 200 free and 100 back, as did Mason Kidwell in the 100 back. Tyler Knight also swam the 500 free for the first time.

The swimmers will be competing at Bucyrus on Jan. 8 and will host a meet on Jan. 11 at the Marion Y. Please come and support the swimmers!

Information received from Dina Snow.

