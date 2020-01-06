Posted on by

Sports Calendar


Wednesday, Jan. 8

• Cardington at Fredericktown, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• East Knox at Highland, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Danville, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Northmor at Centerburg, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 9

• Mount Gilead at Bucyrus, swimming, 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

• Northmor at Crestview Duals, wrestling, 4:30 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Cardington, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Highland at Northmor, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

• Northmor at Crestview Duals, wrestling, 10 a.m.

• Northmor at MVNU Cougar Classic, bowling, 10:30 a.m.

• Northmor at Mount Gilead, girls’ basketball, 2:30 p.m.

• Highland at Cardington, girls’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Northmor at Johnstown, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 13

• Crestline at Northmor, bowling, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

• Ontario at Highland, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Galion, boys’ basketball, 7:30 p.m.