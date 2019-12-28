Girls’ teams earn Friday wins

The Mount Gilead girls’ basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter at home against Utica on Friday to maintain their perfect record at 9-0.

In their 65-56 decision, Mount Gilead led 22-21 after the first quarter, but fell behind by a 38-36 margin at the half. Utica maintained a two-point lead at 50-48 going into the final period, but the Indians held a 17-6 advantage over those eight minutes to wind up on top by nine.

Holly Gompf connected six times from long range in tallying a game-high 22 points. Madison Fitzpatrick tallied 18 and Dakota Shipman finished with 13 to also reach double figures in the win.

Cardington Pirates

Host Cardington took a 10-point lead over North Union in a Friday night home girls’ basketball game Friday night and maintained that advantage in winning by a 53-43 count.

In the non-league game, the Lady PIrates led 12-2 after eight minutes of play. North Union battled back to within a 20-14 score at the half and kept it at six points through the third quarter, which ended with Cardington on top 35-29. However, the Pirates took the fourth by an 18-14 margin to earn their ninth win of the season against one loss.

Casey Bertke led the team with 25 points. She also set the program record for career rebounds in the game, surpassing the 800-board mark. Also, Hannah Wickline tallied 16.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor got back on the winning track at Ridgemont Friday, as they topped their opponents by a 60-45 margin.

The team had four players reach double figures in the win. Lexi Wenger led all scorers with 22 points. She also had six rebounds, one assist and two steals. Reagan Swihart added 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal; while Paige Caudill tallied 11 points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals. Also, Juliana Ditullio added 10 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

