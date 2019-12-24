Cardington boys win Monday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington’s boys’ basketball team got back into the win column Monday night on the road against Delaware Christian.

The team outlasted their opponents to win a hard-fought 52-51 decision. The team trailed 10-6 after the opening period, but battled back to take a 28-22 advantage into the half. DC worked their way into a 39-39 tie after three, but the Pirates were able to edge them by one point in the fourth to take the game.

Avery Harper scored 13 to lead the team, while Cayman Spires scored 10, Mason White had nine and Trey Brininger finished with eight.

