MG, Northmor win Friday boys’ BB games

A huge second quarter boosted Mount Gilead to a 69-58 win at home against Fredericktown on Friday.

The team trailed 14-13 after eight minutes of play, but took a 28-13 edge in the second to lead by 14 at 41-27.

Fredericktown got within a 47-38 margin by the end of the third, but the Indians put an end to their comeback bid by taking the fourth by a 22-17 score.

Nathan Rogers finished with 22 to lead MG, while Matthew Bland tallied five three-pointers in scoring 19. Jackson Huffer added 15.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor exploded out to a big first-half lead against host Danville on Friday night and never looked back in winning by a 66-33 margin.

The Golden Knights led 17-5 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 38-12 at the intermission. They would go on to outscore the Blue Devils 28-21 in the second half to claim the decision.

Northmor had balanced scoring in the game, with nine players lighting up the scoreboard and four finishing in double figures. Blake Miller led the team with 13, while Kooper Keen tallied 12. Both Hunter Mariotti and Logan Randolph contributed 11, with Randolph connecting on three three-pointers.

Highland Scots

Highland was in their game with Centerburg for three quarters at Mount Vernon Nazarene University on Friday, but the Trojans took control in the fourth to win 56-34.

The Scots led 16-14 after the first period and maintained a two-point lead into the half at 24-22. Centerburg was able to go in front by a 37-34 score, but then were able to outscore Highland 19-0 over the final eight minutes to pull away in the contest.

Branton Howard hit three times from long range in scoring a team-high 11 points.

Cardington Pirates

East Knox gradually pulled away from visiting Cardington on Friday in claiming a 61-48 decision in KMAC play.

The Pirates only trailed 14-10 after eight minutes of play, but East Knox moved in front 29-22 at the half and 46-33 after three periods. Both teams then scored 15 in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs were able to preserve the win.

Cayman Spires hit three three-pointers in leading the team with 13 points. Trey Brininger added 11 and Avery Harper scored eight.

