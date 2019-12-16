Three girls’ teams win Saturday games

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington girls added another win on Saturday when they defeated host East Knox by a 68-35 score.

The Pirates led 18-6 after eight minutes of play and 29-18 at the half. The team would then pull away in the third, outscoring their opponents 20-5 on their way to picking up the win.

Casey Bertke recorded 17 points to lead Cardington. Beth Hardwick hit three three-pointers in scoring 13 and Hannah Wickline added 11.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead battled back after a tightly-contested first half to defeat Fredericktown by a 73-43 margin in girls’ basketball Saturday.

The Indians led 21-12 after the first quarter, but watched their opponents battle back to within a 33-32 margin at the half. However, in the second half, MG took an 18-4 advantage in the third period and a 22-7 edge in the fourth to pull away for the 30-point win.

Maddie Fitzpatrick led the Indians with 24 points, hitting three three-pointers in the game. Holly Gompf connected five times from long range in scoring 21, while Dakota Shipman added 12.

Highland Scots

The Highland girls claimed a 53-39 win over host Centerburg on Saturday.

The Scots led 14-12 after the first quarter, but increased their lead to 30-21 at the half. It was 38-30 through three periods, as Highland earned the win.

Madison Cecil connected five times from three-point range to tally 19 points. Peyton Carpenter scored 10 and Gena West added eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Danville jumped out to a big lead early against Northmor and never looked back in winning by an 84-28 margin.

The score was 30-9 after the first quarter and the Blue Devils were able to add to that lead throughout the game, as it was 49-17 at the half and 67-23 after three.

Lexi Wenger scored nine to pace Northmor’s effort.

