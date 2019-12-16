Northmor and Cardington boys win Friday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor made it two wins in a row on Saturday when they topped Pleasant 46-44.

In the hard-fought contest, the Golden Knights led 11-8 after one quarter and 17-13 at the half. The visiting Spartans would battle back to tie the game at 27 after three periods, but Northmor battled through the fourth to win by two points.

Hunter Mariotti tallied 16 points to pace Northmor, while Max Lower scored 10 and Graesin Cass added eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington dominated host Danville in the second half on their way to putting up a 70-26 win in KMAC play.

The Pirates only led 15-11 after the first quarter, but increased their advantage to a 30-16 margin at the half. They would then outscore their opponents 26-6 in the third period and 14-4 in the fourth to pull away for the big win.

Trey Brininger scored 15 to lead the Pirates, while Danny Vaught scored 13, Avery Harper had 10 and Mason White added eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Friday saw the Mount Gilead boys lead host Centerburg at the half, but not be able to hold on in suffering a 56-47 loss.

After trailing 17-10 through one quarter, the Indians were able to surge ahead by a 26-24 count at the half. Unfortunately for the team, the Trojans took a 20-7 advantage in the third period to regain the lead and were able to hold on for the decision.

Joel Butterman led Mount Gilead with 16 points, while Jackson Huffer tallied 14.

On Saturday, MG was overwhelmed by host Worthington Christian in falling by a 78-30 count.

The score was 19-4 after the first quarter and the Warriors were able to extend their lead in each of the remaining three periods. It was 42-15 at the half and 62-22 by the end of the third period in the contest.

Huffer tallied 10 points to lead the team, while both Paul Butterman and Nathan Rogers finished with eight.

Highland Scots

Highland could not quite keep up with host Fredericktown on Friday in falling by a 59-48 score.

The Freddies jumped out to a 19-12 lead after eight minutes of play and maintained a seven-point advantage at 33-26 at the half. The second half would be closely-contested, but Highland was outscored 26-22 during those 16 minutes.

Branton Howard (11 points) and Jordan Bellamy (10) both hit three three-pointers in the game, while Drew Santo added nine points.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS