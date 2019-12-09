Cardington boys win Friday

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington pulled away from Fredericktown on Friday in winning by a 70-57 margin.

The Pirates led 13-11 after the first quarter and 30-27 at the half, but outscored their opponents 19-9 in the third to open up a 13-point lead. Both teams scored 21 in the final period, as Cardington held on to claim their second straight win.

Cayman Spires hit three three-pointers in scoring 19 points for the Pirates, while Trey Brininger also tallied 19 in the game. Also, Avery Harper finished with nine points and Mason White added eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Centerburg battled back in the second half to upend Northmor in their first boys’ basketball game of the season. The final score was 44-38.

The Golden Knights got off to a good start, leading 14-10 after the first quarter and 19-11 at the half. However, Centerburg would take a 15-9 advantage in the third to get within two points and then outscored Northmor 18-10 in the final period to claim the win.

Hunter Mariotti led Northmor with 14 points, while Blake Miller added 12.

