Cardington, Highland suffer non-league GBB losses

By Rob Hamilton

The Cardington girls’ basketball team fell at home to River Valley on Wednesday in a back-and-forth game by a 69-65 score.

The Vikings took a 15-10 lead after the opening period of play, but Cardington rallied in the second to hold a 30-25 advantage going into the half. They would still lead by a 48-42 margin after three periods, but would not be able to hold onto that lead for the final eight minutes.

Casey Bertke led all scorers with 28 points in the contest, while Hannah Wickline contributed 11.

Highland Scots

Highland couldn’t overcome a slow start on Wednesday in falling 58-35 at Lakewood.

The Scots fell behind 22-7 after the first quarter and watched their opponents extend their lead to a 41-17 margin by the half. Highland was able to take an 18-17 advantage in the second half, but could not catch up in the game.

Brooklyn Baird finished with 14 points to lead the Scots, while Madison Cecil added 10.

