Highland bowling falls to Harding

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Both Highland volleyball teams were edged by Harding on Monday.

The boys’ team fell by a 2114-1978 margin. Zach Watts had the team’s overall high game with a 234 score. Tyler Disbennett added a 387 series with scores of 189 and 198.

The score in the girls’ match was 1919-1613 in favor of Harding. Camryn Taylor had a 203 game to pace the team, while Paige Hicks had scores of 178 and 187.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS