Highland bowlers hope to return to state

The Highland bowling teams will try to maintain their recent success behind a new coaching staff. Ty Hicks will take over as the head coach in his second year with the program, while Dawn Hicks will be in her first year of coaching the team.

“Coming off the school’s first state qualifiers for both teams, we are excited and looking forward to a great year,” said the coaches. “We have a good mix of returners and new bowlers. We are eager to see who steps up and challenges.”

On the girls’ team, which competed in the state meet last year, junior Paige Hicks is in her third year bowling. Senior Madison Zamer, junior Camryn Taylor and sophomores Camberly Schade and Faith Stewart all are second-year competitors.

Rounding out the squad are senior Mikayla Hinton, junior Heather Ross, sophomores Briana Woods and Lillie Ziems and freshman Joleigh Burson.

The boys’ team also competed in the state meet last year. Senior Ian Taylor is a fourth-year bowler, while junior Tucker Tague is in his third year of competition. Returning for their second year are juniors Tyler Disbennett, Sam Schwartz and Zach Watts.

Also on the team are senior Zion Winklefoos, juniors Randy Cain and Jackson Nelson and sophomores James Blaney, James Michels and Jesse Reigles.

Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel In the above picture are Highland’s boys’ and girls’ bowling teams. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/11/web1_highlandbowl.jpg Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel In the above picture are Highland’s boys’ and girls’ bowling teams.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS